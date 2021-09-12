As I was unloading equipment from my car, I turned to see five of our crew standing at the edge of the road with looks of utter dismay. They were taking in the horrendous array of cardboard boxes, bottles, cans, fast food wrappers, clay pigeon pieces, bags of yard waste, propane tanks and household waste in the ditch and across the hillside in front of them. Some were likely thinking “What have we gotten ourselves into?!” or “This could take us ALL day!”
Fourteen members of the Blues Crew Road Patrol were there to tackle clean-up of an illegal dump site. We were not there at the request of the landowner; we chose this location to draw attention to the pervasive problem of littering/illegal dumping in our region.
Readers may recall that a rancher on Pikes Peak recently asked the County Commissioners to deal with the ongoing trespassing/dumping on his property. Many landowners face the same disturbing, unrelenting problem.
Following the Safety Huddle, the team self-selected their areas and dug in with their usual eager-to-make-a-difference attitudes. Several jumped into the ditch to bag up volumes of household waste while searching for any personally identifying information which could be reported to the sheriff.
Disgusting baby diapers were bagged up. A full-sized water heater was hefted out. Volunteers made many, many trips up and down the steep sides of the ditch hauling bags and boxes heavy with broken glass as well as an assortment of large and small trash items of every description. The hillside was gleaned of shooting targets of every size and shape.
More illegal dumping in the ditch on the other side of the road was also cleaned up, as well as trash that had blown into a farmer’s field. Sixty-seven bags and untold pounds of large items were piled in two giant heaps at the roadside.
This section of the road has historically been used for target shooting. The landowner is adamant that he has never given permission for this, nor does he have any intention to do so. His NO Trespassing signs have been destroyed by bullet holes. Years of use of glass, metal, cardboard, plastic, as well as clay pigeons as targets have created a substrate of shards and bullets on top of the fertile valley soil.
Hundreds of spent .22 and larger cartridges as well as shotgun shell hulls had become embedded in the gravel roadway, giving the message this is a place to target shoot. Salad tongs were used to remove them by the handful.
The results were transformative. No longer was this grassy hillside a scourge on the beauty of our farmland. With the landowner’s permission, we posted a sign asking for people to please respect private property. Pie in the sky? We believe that it’s harder to litter a place that is beautiful than it is to add yet another insult to an already trashed roadside. We sincerely hope to at least give pause.
Volunteers included John Czarnecki, Chris Howard, Jerry Norquist, Linda Herbert, Trudi Shannon, Walter End, Larry Wachtal, Mary Lewis, Ruth Riordan, Dan Grinstead, Jerry Makus, Mike Uhren, Candace Rose and Alyssa Martinez-Newman.
Total miles cleaned to date: 34.5.
Total number of participants to date: 27 individuals for total of 74 volunteer days.
Total number of bags collected to date: 261 (plus unbagged items).
