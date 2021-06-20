The Blues Crew Road Patrol waited until the hottest day of the year for their first litter pick-up effort. In spite of the heat, seven hardy members cleaned 4.6 miles of the Middle Waitsburg Road of 29 bags of trash, plus a serious amounts of oversized items such as large cardboard boxes, big pieces of plastic and a discarded Christmas tree.
Yes, 29 bags is a lot of trash, and the count would have been significantly higher except two residences on that stretch of road also do litter patrol. The accumulation of beverage containers, fast food wrappers, plastic bags and more was disheartening and, in some places, astonishingly dense.
I mentioned in a previous article the frustration felt by a volunteer at how friable plastics become when exposed to the elements.
“I would grab ahold, and it would explode into a hundred pieces!” Judi Fenno said.
What starts as a single piece of trash, which could be easily disposed of properly, becomes exponentially more difficult to completely collect out of the dirt, rocks and tumbleweeds along the roadway. And while the pieces may be minute, the basic structure of polymer chains is not necessarily going to decompose to extinction. They will be around as microplastics, ready to contaminate soil and water for a very long time.
Blues Crew members are not the only folks trying to make a difference by picking up roadside trash. One couple was seen picking up litter south of town. I stopped to thank them, and it turns out they always carry a bag on their daily walk. For them, it’s a feelgood twofer: exercise and making a difference.
Another couple was seen west of College Place on a steep hillside that looked as if the bin hadn’t been closed on a passing garbage truck. The unsightliness of the slope covered in trash definitely impacted one’s enjoyment of the panoramic vista of the Blue Mountains. These two individuals took it upon themselves to clean it up and “make a difference.”
Of course, we can all make the biggest difference by not littering in the first place, and by teaching our families to respect our beautiful region by keeping it clean.
This work party was a “pop-up,”meaning it was not announced on the Blue Mountain Land Trust website, but by word of mouth and via a listserv of previous participants. We hope to announce another event under “Recreation” on the Blue Mountain Land Trust website soon, but if you want to make sure you know about future events, email me at lherbert621@msn.com.
Volunteers:
- John Czarnecki, Chris Howard, Jerry Norquist, Steve Rapp, Walter Froese, Nancy Kress and Linda Herbert
- Total miles cleaned to date: 34.5
- Total number of participants to date: 22 individuals for total of 60 volunteer days
- Total number of bags collected to date: 194 (plus unbagged items)
Most interesting find:
A field mouse with her babies latched on for a morning snack under a cardboard box. Chris left them covered, with the box flagged for pickup crew coming later in the day.