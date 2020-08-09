Linda Herbet BLUES CREW ROAd PATROL
Road Patrol Report
Blue Mountain Land Trust’s Blues Crew is working to beautify our county roads by inviting the public to participate in events to pick up litter.
Mill Creek Road has been voted Best Bike Ride in the Valley many times, so the Blues Crew Road Patrol chose it as our next trash clean-up project. We will tackle it in sections, likely skipping to the furthest end where the temperatures are cooler for our next effort. If you’d like to join us, watch for work party notices on the Blue Mountain Land Trust’s website and our Facebook page.
Mill Creek Road: July 15, 2020
Miles cleaned: 6
Bags of litter collected: 29
Miles to date: 22.65
Bags of litter to date: 142
Participants
John Czarnecki, Linda Herbert, Mary Lewis, Barbara Manierre, Judi Fenno, Christel Joy Johnson, and Terry Lawhead
Quotes of the Day
“I would go to pick up a plastic beverage cup lying in the sun, and it would disintegrate into a million shards of plastic. Same with lids and straws. So Frustrating.”
Unusual Finds
An excessive amount of car plastic all along the road: pieces of headlights, tail lights, trim pieces, and bumpers. We also found a dead hawk and a lark lying side by side.