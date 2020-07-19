Linda Herbert
Trash Talk
It is with great satisfaction that the Blues Crew of Blue Mountain Land Trust looks back over our season of trail maintenance.
We are gratified by the work done to clear brush, remove fallen trees and repair trails. And although we may feel disappointed in the spring by the setbacks from winter storms, do we feel angry or disgusted? No. We’re just eager to get back out there and restore the trails to last year’s condition.
It’s a different story, however, when the newly formed Road Patrol arm of the Blues Crew clears miles of county roads of trash only to find repeat offenders have thumbed their noses at our efforts mere hours later, again littering the roads with bottles, cans and other discards.
It makes you want to get fingerprints or take DNA samples.
Who are these people who see our beautiful countryside as their personal trash cans? (What would their mamas say?)
There’s the accumulation of chewing tobacco cans — all the same brand — on one section of road, and the individual wrappers from Hi-Chew candies, which I had never even heard of before, strewn along another.
Or the cigarette butts along a certain stretch, perhaps marking how long it takes someone to finish the smoke they lit up in their driveway as they commute to work every day. (You know who you are.)
When one desires to affect change, education is usually huge in the armamentarium. Mike Denny did a great job of identifying the environmental hazards created by introducing plastics, soiled diapers, colored paper products and more into our soils as well as the economic hardship it causes farmers in a U-B column on Oct. 13, 2019.
For most of us, this was sobering information and served to heighten our disgust over the accumulation of trash on our landscape.
We could reinforce to the public that a cigarette butt will be around for 20 years or that it takes an aluminum can as many as 200 years to biodegrade — or even that certified compostable products take months to break down. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that a glass bottle is not going to go away anytime soon.
But for many who litter, education may not have the same impact. The issue for them is how unsightly litter is: Why do you think they are throwing it out their window? To keep their personal space clean.
Punishment can work to stem the tide. Mike and others are pressing the county commissioners to institute fines to deter littering. I recall signs in years past, to the effect of “Littering Hurts” with the dollar amount posted below.
We would applaud stiff penalties for littering on our county roads. Enforcement may be more effective in those instances where a large load is dumped in a single location rather than the numerous single bottles or cans that accumulate and disfigure the whole landscape.
However, a few publicly announced citations could go a long way in getting someone to think twice before tossing.
A land trust in Indiana took a novel approach in keeping litter off their land. Understanding that anyone who had such disregard for the environment or the beautiful countryside would not be dissuaded by a “No Littering” sign, they posted this one instead:
Why are you littering?
1. I am a jerk.
2. I don’t care about natural areas.
3. Mommy still cleans up after me.
4. All of the above.
They say it has been highly effective. Other, less-shaming ideas could appeal to one’s sense of integrity or responsibility to the community. “People with Integrity Use Trash Cans” or “Thank You for Respecting Our Beautiful Countryside by Not Littering” are two that come to mind.
For the Blues Crew Road Patrol, inspiration seems to be our best bet. Our goal is to inspire these folks to appreciate the beauty of our amazing landscape as we do and see it as something to be protected, not trashed. We are not interested in becoming their personal maids for the benefit of all who travel those roads; we are interested in affecting change.
To that end, we plan to publish in the U-B a box of information on occasional Sundays called “Trash Talk” with the hope that bringing attention to our work will prompt offenders to take a fresh look at the county roads they travel and learn to appreciate the difference between littered and clean.
The note will also inform the community of our progress toward a cleaner countryside in terms of miles cleaned and number of bags filled. We’ll share interesting or humorous anecdotes about our findings along with comments from the crew. We will include before and after pictures as space allows.
And, by listing the names of the Road Patrol members who participate in the cleanup efforts, we hope offenders will find it much harder to toss trash out the window when they realize it’s their friends or neighbors — and maybe even their mamas — who are cleaning up after them.