Susan Pickett
Walla Walla, May 1862
Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, May 17, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“On the Way — Not less than two thousand persons, on the way to the mines, have passed through our city during the week. We have noticed also an unusually large number of wagons — we judge, about one hundred.”
“Still They Come—Our streets afford daily exhibitions of the continuance of the throng bound for the mines east of this point. The number, instead of diminishing, seems evidently on the increase.
“A large proportion of those now moving thitherward are from California, as has been a goodly number of the vanguard. Much choice stock in the line of horses, is moving onward in the grand cavalcade.
“Our earnest wish is that the miners may all be successful; yet we shall not be surprised if the reverses that have characterized all the mining excitements since the discovery of gold in California shall mark this one, and the stampede from the diggings be as precipitate as has been the emigration thither.
“The great rush has been and still is for the locality of the rich discoveries. That all will find employment there it is scarcely reasonable to suppose.”
“City Jail—The city authorities have procured the log building at the head of Main Street, and are fitting it up for a city prison, or station house. The Marshal will most likely find use for it.”
“County Jail—The materials for the erection of this building was let last fall, but owing to the severity of the winter and the consequent inability of the contractor to procure material for the work, it has be necessarily suspended until the present time.”
