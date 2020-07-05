Editor’s Note: This column is part three of a three-part series on the history of The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
On Oct. 14, 1871, the Statesman reported “the city authorities have made a sale of the old pest house on Mill Creek a short distance above town. Mr. Rowland is the purchaser, and the price paid $900. The locality was unsuited to the purpose of a pest house and hence the sale.”
The location of the old pest house was not included, but it might have been east of Division Street, the east city limits but nearer the major portion of Walla Walla’s residential area than a location northeast of the city limits would have been.
Another article in the Statesman from 1872 noted, “The new pest house northeast of town is enclosed and roofed, and now the carpenters are working on the inside. It will be completed in a few days, but we hope it may remain unoccupied as a pest house forever.”
An article — amusing in hindsight — appeared in the Evening Statesman on June 23, 1903, under the title “Breaking the Quarantine” as follows: “In a pest house of Walla Walla was a woman suffering from smallpox says the Tacoma Ledger. She seems not to have had a severe case, but she was in a condition to impart the disease, and there was official intention of detaining her a week longer.
“With the connivance of certain friends, the husband of the woman kidnaped [sic] her from the pesthouse, and by team and train took her to Portland. The rig used was from a local livery stable and the couple traveled in a Pullman. Therefore, from Walla Walla to Portland there has been scattered the contagion of this malady. When the authorities are trying so hard to stamp out smallpox it is a pity that a pair of malign idiots can thus expose the community to danger. The offense is worse than jail breaking. Just how it is rated among crimes is not known but it is not to be regarded as insignificant, and there ought to be a severe penalty affixed.”
The Evening Statesman printed the following article on Oct. 7, 1903: “The board of county commissioners met this morning and awarded the contract for erecting the new county pest house to W. F. Mitchell for $742. It has not been decided yet what will be done with the old pest house.” Again, specificity regarding location was lacking, but the location most likely was the same site, at or near the site where The Little Theatre is located.
To close the account of a pest house having been on or near the site of The Little Theatre, perhaps the most telling account was provided by lifelong Prescott farmer Ernest McCaw (1891-1983) in an article in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin on March 9, 1975, in which it states, “Firmly printed in McCaw’s early memories is traveling to Walla Walla about four times a year in a light rig with his folks to shop, and passing the old ‘pest house,’ south of the present Walla Walla Little Theatre. He was told people with contagious diseases were taken to the pest house, ‘and it wasn’t long before they took the final trip to the cemetery.’ Reportedly, the house was closed when the sheriff’s wife contacted smallpox. The sheriff met the health officer at the door with a 6-shooter when the pest officer came to cart his wife away.”