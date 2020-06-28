Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, June 14, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“The Fourth of July — Again in the progress of time the American people are brought to the eve of their great national anniversary — the day they have been wont to celebrate as one which developed the existence of a nation independent and untrammeled.
“Based upon the sublime doctrine that man is capable of self-government, that day gave birth to the new principles and new institutions. The fathers of the country, placing full reliance in the soundness of this proposition, resolved upon the experiment, and committed to after generations the fearful task of testing the immutability of the superstructure upon which the temple of American liberty was reared. How nobly the brave men of the revolution struggled for the prevalence of this sentiment, and how well the sacred heritage received from their hands has been nourished and treasured.
“We most ardently hope that so long as the sun continues to shed its light upon our land, vast millions of peaceful American citizens may gather at its annual recurrence, and with thankful hearts bestow their benedictions upon the altar of their country.
“But we are not fond of gunpowder celebrations. While we will yield the palm to no man in love of country, we can see no appropriateness in these times of national disaster (Civil War), in jubilant revelries over gunpowder and cannon.
“The present is not a time for bombastic display and over-joyful hilarity. Our brothers are still involved in a sanguine struggle for the maintenance of our beloved institutions; and although we have the fullest faith in the ultimate triumph of the right in the supremacy of the wisest government ever committed to human trust, it is maintained only through the most desperate conflicts of blood and carnage….
“The day should be celebrated quietly. No violent ebullitions of feeling should characterize its proceedings. Hence we think that all needless displays, which would be well enough in times of national prosperity and advancement, are not in good taste in the present condition of affairs. A quiet celebration, with an appropriate oration, music and dinner, is far preferable to one of pompous show. ...
“We understand it is proposed to expend some six or eight hundred dollars for gunpowder and fire-works, and citizens will probably be called upon to contribute for this purpose. Moderation is commendable in all things, and it seems to us if the people are inclined to make donations, there are far more important objects requiring public contribution.”