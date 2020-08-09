Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 9, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Horse Thieves — We learn that three horse thieves were hung at or near Lewiston a few days since. The particulars of the transaction have not come to hand.”
•••
“Salmon Fishery — The greatest natural salmon fishery in the world is at the Kettle Falls, about a mile below the old Fort. The Indians have a large basket, which they place at the foot of the falls, and the salmon in trying to jump over the falls — a feat which they rarely perform on the first attempt — fail and fall back into the basket.
“Thousands are caught in this way, and the Indians have only to go down to the baskets, knock the fish on the head and throw them out, to be dried and cured for winter use.”
•••
“Educational Privileges — We have taken occasion in past issues to call the attention of the people of this city to the advantage of educational privileges, and have urged the importance of the early establishment of good schools in our midst.
“Hitherto no decisive action has been taken tending to the attainment of this object, but we are pleased to learn that the prospect is fair at the present time for the immediate commencement of this most commendable enterprise.
“Under the auspices of Mr. Gerry — a gentleman who comes to us well recommended as a teacher — a subscription has been circulated amongst our citizens, and thus far has met with signal encouragement.
“We notice among the signatures to this instrument the name of Hon. E. B. Whitman (mayor) for one hundred dollars (about $2600 today), followed in pledges of the same amount by Messrs. Kyger & Reese, Ball & Stone, J. W. Seaman, J. F. Abbott, S. Linkton, Way Bush & Co., and Schwabacher Bros. & Co. ... Two thousand dollars have already been subscribed (about $52,000 today), without any effort having been made outside of the city. ... It will be necessary to raise a thousand or fifteen hundred dollars more in order to secure the success of the undertaking.
“It is unnecessary to further urge upon our citizens the importance of providing educational advantages for the numerous children and youth that are now thrown upon the streets to
learn daily lessons in mischief and vice, for the want of a well-disciplined school.”