Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, July 5, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Cattle Thieves — We are informed that the settlers down on the Walla Walla River, eight or ten miles from this place, are nearly every day losing stock by being driven into the mountains. In several instances, thieves have been overtaken in the act of running off stock. In such cases, summary punishment should be inflicted.”
•••
“Difficulty on the Tenino (one of the steamers that navigated the Columbia) — We learn that on the last trip of the steamer Tenino up the river, a difficulty occurred while the steamer was lying at Lewiston, in which the watchman of the steamer was killed by a blow from a capstan bar (a lever for winching ropes on the ship) in the hands of Capt. Baughman.
“The watchman was somewhat inebriated, and in a fit of madness rushed fiercely at the captain with a drawn knife, when he was repelled by the blow from the bar. The captain was examined before the proper authorities at Lewiston, and discharged.”
•••
“Progressive — Now that lumber is becoming plenty in the market, building is rapidly going forward. In all parts of the city, business houses and private residences are going up. The vacant lots here and there on Main Street are gradually being built upon, and before the close of the season this street from one end to the other will present a compact appearance. Lots on Second Street are already coming into brisk demand for business houses.”