Paging (or clicking) through the Union-Bulletin’s archives is a fascinating trip through the Walla Walla Valley’s history.
For more than a century, the U-B has faithfully documented the goings on in Walla Walla and its surrounding communities. Reading the news of the day from 2006 to 1946 helps me feel I’m becoming more deeply acquainted with my adopted hometown.
75 Years Ago
For example, here’s something I’m sorry to have missed from May 20, 1946, eight months after the end of World War II.
From 10 a.m. until dark, various army equipment at the fairgrounds on display for public inspection, including, “of particular interest,” a 60-inch searchlight. Also displayed: 105 and 155 howitzers, a light tank, one of the army’s “weasels,” anti-aircraft guns, a parachute display and infantry weapons including those “captured weapons of the enemy.” The exhibit was to move on to Waitsburg for display during the Days of Real Sport three-day celebration. (I had to visit the U.S. Army Center of Military History
- online to learn that a “weasel” was an M-29 cargo carrier, developed by Studebaker with a so it could “float across snow” and transport cargo and soldier at 36 mph. “After the war, it was used by ski resorts, and many still exist to this day.”)
Journalism in the 1940s also included cunning slices of life.
“The Stroller” was a regular feature in the U-B, awarding various community members for amusing stories, such as the one May 1, 1946, about Mrs. Frank Bigler’s adventurous chicken.
This bothersome bird fell into Yellowhawk Creek, which runs along the eastern and southern border of Walla Walla including near present-day Walla Walla High School (where my son spent his recent freshman and sophomore years, pre-pandemic, getting into trouble with campus security for stubbornly spending his lunch break on a boulder in this very stream).
- Mrs. Bigler managed to rescue all but one of her poultry that failed to make the leap over the creek. The hapless hen “went floating down the creek, headed for parts unknown. Two hours later, the culprit, still drenched and looking slightly the worse for wear, arrived in the barnyard, probably with a pretty thrilling adventure to tell.” Since the “amphibious chicken” couldn’t be awarded the prize, the matron received two tickets to the Liberty Theatre’s “It All Came True,” starring Ann Sheridan and Humphrey Bogart.
In other news from 1946, the Walla Walla Veterans hospital was in critical need of mess and ward attendants, 44 acres of land at the Walla Walla army air field were to be leased for growing alfalfa, local retailers were planning to reduce store hours in a move “virtually forced upon managements” by the state’s new 40-hour 65-cent-per-hour wage law, mustard continued to be a “crop of some importance” in Southeastern Washington despite a decline since the end of the war, and a miniature cement teepee that “only an atom bomb or something of similar force will ever destroy” was erected in Waitsburg to honor the region’s history.
50 Years Ago
In May 1971, social issues, agriculture and politics made the paper.
- “In Walla Walla and Columbia counties, about 13,000 people — more than one-fourth the population — may be living on incomes below the poverty level,” U-B reporter Ray Ward wrote in part one of a series on poverty.
- Birds Eye announced it would discontinue the packing of spinach at its Walla Walla plant and devote more of its local capacity to processing its popular line of International Vegetables.
- It appeared certain the 11th Legislative District would soon extend over the Columbia River and “marry” a slice of Benton County to the already-existing Walla Walla-Columbia-Garfield-Asotin County district.
25 Years Ago
Some nostalgia for me, a Gen-Xer, was the list of movies playing at theaters 25 years ago, including “Down Periscope,” “Twister,” “Fargo,” “James & the Giant Peach, “The Truth About Cats & Dogs” and “Flipper.” And here were some of the local news tidbits in May 1996:
- A Walla Walla man delivered ransom money to free his brother from men who apparently abducted him from his Paterson, Washington, home. Ted Tucker passed a briefcase containing $250,000 and a battery-powered tracking device to two men who met him in Umatilla, with FBI agents watching from a distance. His brother, Pat Tucker, was released with minor injuries, and the two men were arrested.
- U-B staff won 21 awards in two regional newspaper contests, including for editorial writing by Rick Doyle and Rick Eskil, photography by Jeff Horner and Greg Lehman, spot news coverage of “Squirrel disrupts downtown” by Bryan Corliss, an arts story by Terry McConn, and several others.
15 Years Ago
As a last stop on our trip down memory lane this month, we’ll peer into May 2006, which it disgusts me to say was 15 years ago (I can confirm this because my youngest offspring, twin boys born just after Christmas in 2005, are 15 today despite my best efforts to keep them babies forever).
Many local story headlines caught my eye as I browsed the U-B’s digital archives, which you can also read by visiting ubne.ws/UBarchives, but just one raised my eyebrows.
- Umatilla County Sheriff John Trumbo wrote a letter to the president of Mexico requesting $318,843 because the previous year, 360 “illegal immigrants ‘from your country’ who committed crimes here” cost residents $63 per day. The wire story began on a lyrical note: “Out of ideas and low on cash one cold morning, the man with the biggest badge in town put his fingers on a keyboard and tapped out a letter to the leader of Mexico.” The rest of the story, however, described controversy and frustration surrounding a 114% increase in the county’s Hispanic population between 1990 and 2000. Many residents disagreed with the letter, but the writer from the Los Angeles Times described the situation with heavy-handed language that wouldn’t be tolerated in today’s Union-Bulletin: “In towns such as Hermiston, Umatilla and Milton-Freewater, Hispanics occupy entire neighborhoods, and the beginnings of ‘Little Mexico’ commercial areas have taken hold. The neighborhoods tend to be poorer, and many residents blame Hispanic immigrants for the region’s gang and drug problems.”
Today our communities are learning to be much more accepting and welcoming, recognizing that many issues contribute to crime and poverty in our neighborhoods. Diversity is a healthy part of civilizations, and the wealth of our Valley was built with the labor of immigrants from many parts of the world.