Part 2
For the next few years, the question of a new courthouse remained fallow, but in 1880 the question of levying a tax for the construction of the building was put to a vote of the people and received a near-unanimous endorsement. 1880 saw a rapid move toward approving plans for and constructing a courthouse on Court House Square. Requests for bids were sent out to architects. Architect F. P. Allen revised his earlier plans for the building. On March 20, the Walla Walla Union reported, “After examining the plans submitted, (it was) ordered that the plan for a Court House and jail submitted by Allen & Simpson, be adopted.”
The Washington Standard in Olympia reported on April 9, “The Walla Walla Union says: The Court House will be 91 feet by 72 feet at its greatest outside measurements; the cornice will be 45 feet above the ground, the whole surmounted by a tower 40 feet above the cornice. The style of architecture is classic, with French ornamentation. The drawings represent a very handsome structure.
The material to be used is brick with stone foundation.” Walla Walla carpenter and contractor J. R. Addison, with a bid of $44,540, was awarded the contract for the courthouse.
The courthouse was not completed until 1881. Final cost according to F. T. Gilbert, including furnishings, was about $60,000. The front faced (West) Main Street, with a centered grand staircase rising to the elevated main entrance. As were many of F. P. Allen’s buildings, the architecture of the courthouse could be described as picturesque eclecticism, employing a wide variety of ornament. Walla Walla, although still a small and unsophisticated town, was an important seat of territorial government and thus wished to project itself to the country as a political powerhouse. What better way to accomplish this than to construct a wedding cake seat of government.
As hard as it is to comprehend how a building only 31 years old could be declared unsafe, that is what happened in 1912 and the courthouse was condemned in 1913. Prof. Lyman wrote in Vol. 1 of his history of Walla Walla County that, “There were three propositions ... from 1910 to 1914. One was to repair the old building, though it had been condemned by experts; another was to make a costly structure at a maximum outlay of $300,000; the third proposal was for a substantial, but plain and modest building of approximately ... $150,000 ... ” Pending resolution, many county officials moved from the courthouse to the new Elks’ Temple on the northwest corner of Fourth and Alder streets. Having agreed on the less expensive $150,000 new building, the old courthouse was demolished in January 1914.
By this time the German émigré Henry Osterman was Walla Walla’s most prominent architect. He had also taken on the young Christian Scientist, Victor Siebert, as partner, and it was the firm of Osterman & Siebert that was awarded the contract to design the new courthouse for Walla Walla County.