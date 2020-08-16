Part 3
By the time the County Commissioners had determined to construct a new courthouse there were two distinct schools of thought in American architecture: the modern or progressive school of thought; and the Beaux Arts school that adhered to the philosophy that genuine architecture should follow precedent that had been established by the Greeks, the Romans, the French — but on a grandiose scale that would project American strength, dignity, wealth and probably dominance.
It was this type of architecture that was widely employed for government buildings, banks and other such structures it was thought should display these attributes.
Osterman & Siebert, more eclectic than progressive in their designs, chose Classical Revival for the new courthouse. Indiana limestone over reinforced concrete was selected for the exterior of the building. The interior spaces are embellished with highly-grained marble from an island off the coast of Alaska, procured via a contract with Walla Walla’s Independent Monument Company. Marble was used for the grand staircase, wainscoting and floors.
In an effort to make the building as fireproof as possible, much of the woodwork is actually metal with doors and door and window frames and casings displaying faux wood grain. (The auditor’s vault on the second level still has its metal roll-down window blinds to protect its many books of deeds, plat maps, etc.)
In May 1915, requests for bids for construction were sent out and two of the three commissioners voted to grant the contract to the low bidder, J. B. Sweatt & Company of Spokane, who bid the job at $143,157.
On the 16th of August a Masonic dedication was held for placement of the cornerstone. A Bible, an American flag, a history and illustrations of the county’s former courthouse buildings, statements of Walla Walla’s banking institutions, and various county newspaper and publications were placed in the vault.
Severe weather over the winter of 1915-16 brought construction progress to a near halt, slowing completion of the new courthouse, which was finished and accepted by the County Commissioners on Sept. 27, 1916.
The façade of the new Walla Walla County Court House is almost understated, yet in its simplicity it projects a noble and majestic appearance utilizing restrained ornament. The building is three stories in height with the first floor at ground level. Although this level has walk-in entrances on each side of the building, it is the grand front entrance that was designed primarily for use by the public.
The central portico is flanked on each side by massive columns rising two stories in height, topped with Composite capitals, the most complex of the five orders of architecture.
The building lacks a classical pediment; an entablature projecting slightly above the roof contains the following words: Judge Thyself with Sincerity and Thou Wilt Judge Others with Charity.
A fairly simple cornice is supported by a multiplicity of corbels, beneath which is a band of egg-and-dart ornament. A classical balustrade tops the cornice.
It is by the broad series of granite stairs to a centered double entrance that the public is directed for access to the courthouse. A double set of doors opens midpoint between the first and second floors.
The view once inside is almost intimidating by the broad, imposing marble staircase that rises to the second floor, continuing halfway to the third floor before separating, turning back and continuing on to the third floor — the floor of Justice where the two courtrooms are located.
On either side of the base of the wide marble staircase inside the entry are smaller marble steps leading down to the first level, their somewhat reduced stateliness perhaps reflecting that they lead to offices of more utilitarian types of county government.
Also on the lower floor was a jail for juvenile offenders, located in the southeast portion of the building.
The County’s intent is to eventually distribute a Request for Proposal to have the Walla Walla County Court House, along with its two historic companions, the former county jail (1906) and the Hall of Records (1891) placed on both the State Register and the National Register of Historic Places, a first step toward securing possible grant funding for needed upgrades to the 104-year-old courthouse and repurposing the interior of the 1906 former jail, now largely used for
storage, for more suitable needs.
However, the February 2020 flooding in Walla Walla County and the current COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in this plan being deferred for the time being.
This article was abridged from a longer Walla Walla 2020 research report on all three historic buildings on Court House Square. The full report may be accessed at ww2020.net/315-e-main/