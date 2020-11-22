We will all agree that the Thanksgiving of 2020 will be very different than any in our past experience.
Looking back at Thanksgivings in Walla Walla over the years through newspapers and diaries we learn how its celebration has changed and yet is similar to what we still do today. It is important to remind ourselves that there have been other Thanksgivings celebrated in challenging times.
Early newspaper coverage of Thanksgiving generally centered on at-home family dinners and church services, but celebrations were not always sedate. “Main Street,” reported the Statesman in 1866, was the scene of “pandemonium” late on Thursday night due to a party of men who had been celebrating Thanksgiving Day but “concluded to wind up with a grand carousal.”
Starting in the 1880s, Thanksgiving became a popular day to step out and there was a variety of places to go and things to do. The Gun Club met for their Glass Ball Shoot on Thanksgiving morning in 1881 with competing teams sponsored by local businesses. That evening Walla Wallans were invited to “throng” Stahl’s Opera House, where the Hook and Ladder Company hosted a ball.
In 1897, Professor Lyman of Whitman College describes in his diary a pleasant but muddy Thanksgiving Day and “a fine football game between the College (Whitman) and Pullman. The latter victorious.” This game was a Thanksgiving tradition.
Arminda Fix, the Whitman librarian, mentions the game in her diary in 1903. “After dinner instead of going to the football game between Pullman and Whitman as we should have done, we sewed. Our College spirit or spirit of loyalty did not move us so we missed the game.”
The tradition of balls at Thanksgiving continued. In 1903 there were competing dances at the Armory: a masquerade ball was offered by the Woodmen of the World, and another ball was hosted by the White Carnation Dancing Club.
Walla Walla’s first talking picture, George Cohan’s “Hometowners,” was shown at the Liberty Theater on Thanksgiving Day of 1928. Walla Walla High School performed “The Mikado” on Thanksgiving in 1946. In 1976 one could bowl on the holiday at Pioneer Bowl from 10 in the morning until 10 at night — for 4¢ a frame.
Turkeys were essential to the holiday. In 1876, William Kirkman of the Pioneer Meat Market presented the Statesman editor with a “mammoth” turkey, which was consumed by editor Newell and described as “a perfect realization of the noblest bird that ever graced a table.”
Corn-fed birds
The Walla Walla area became known as a source for turkeys. In 1903, J. J. Kauffman closed a deal for 500 “corn-fed birds picked from the flocks of the valley,” and the Walla Walla Meat Company expected a demand for 40,000 pounds of dressed birds, many ordered by the coal miners of Roslyn. The demand was so great that they had to ship in 20,000 pounds from Omaha.
Gardner’s Department Store on Main had a grocery department and offered “Broad-Breasted Turkeys” in 1947 for as little as 48 cents a pound.
There has to be pie for Thanksgiving dinner. Alheit and Brechtel bakeries were making pies for holiday dinners as early as the 1860s, and by the 1900s there were numerous bakeries such as the Model Bakery that offered mince, pumpkin and cranberry pies. The Delishus Bakery on Chestnut and Second warned shoppers that if they wanted pies for Thursday they had to order by Tuesday night.
There was bad news in 1903 for those who wanted to do their own baking for Thanksgiving. Local grocers had never been under such “strained circumstances for eggs and the scarcity ... placed the price almost out of reach for the ordinary housewife.”
The cause of the shortage? Local poultry farmers were at a loss to understand why their hens had decided to “lay off,” but the hens were just not producing their usual quota. The price was 40 cents for local ranch eggs, 25 cents for those brought in from the east, and it was anticipated a dozen could cost as much as 50 cents by Thanksgiving.
Not everyone stayed at home for dinner. In 1882 the Methodist ladies served a dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 12:20 until 10 p.m. that cost 50 cents. The Marcus Whitman’s 1934 seven-course meal came with a small glass of wine, gave a choice of turkey or filet mignon and cost $1.25. In 1969 Fancy Dan’s offered a complete dinner for $2.75.
It was not only turkey on restaurant menus. Ham and beef were standard alternatives, but the Villa Restaurant on Ninth and Chestnut featured “Louisiana Fried Frogs’ Legs” on its Thanksgiving menu and the Red Apple on Main offered “Turkey, Chicken, Steak, Ham or Young Goose” in 1950.
Mission to the rescue
Not everyone could afford a Thanksgiving feast. In 1869, meals were served by the Walla Walla Rescue Mission to 59 people. Baskets prepared for families in need has been a Walla Walla tradition for a long time. The American Legion Auxiliary, the Blue Mountain Homemakers, the Letter Carriers Auxiliary, the Sunshine Club and the Cooties and Cootiettes all had basket programs in the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s.
Some grocery stores today remain open on Thanksgiving; others close so their employees can be with their families. In 1880, clerks published a plea to their employers to close stores on Thanksgiving, but not all did so. In 1907 all stores in Walla Walla were to be closed on the holiday except for a few small stores where the “delinquent housewife” could make last-minute purchases.
Holidays in troubled times
Thanksgiving of 2020 will not be celebrated as usual, but over the years there have been other instances when the holiday occurred in troubled times. When Walla Wallans celebrated the holiday in 1864, the country was still in the midst of the Civil War. Lines from a poem printed in the Statesman reflected the mood of the times:
Vacant chairs are by us standing,
Shadows throng the silent rooms,
And our Fancy sees the moonlight
Lying on our far off tombs.
In 1918, Walla Walla rejoiced because World War I had ended, but Thanksgiving was described by the Statesman as being “one of the quietest in history, no doubt” due to the influenza pandemic.
All public gatherings, including the Pullman/Whitman College game, were canceled, and no dances were held.
In 1944, during World War ll, a WAC stationed at the Walla Walla airbase wrote in the base newspaper: “We all receive letters from the boys ‘over there.’ They tell us of damp, cold nights in November, the mud that is everywhere and fog and rain. But a
cheery message comes through.”
The Alder Street USO, which was designated for white servicemen, offered a dinner that year followed by a dance. There was a “Colored” USO on Main where similar events were occurring, but with no newspaper coverage. Not even at Thanksgiving were the two races sitting down to dinner together.
The Union Bulletin in 1966 printed a photo of a Walla Walla soldier in Vietnam who had obtained a chicken from locals, bought some rice and with his companions created a “Thanksgiving” dinner.
He was pictured scooping up the meal using a
chicken bone “in lieu of a fork.”
Thanksgiving “messages” are remarkably similar over the years, and most emphasize gratitude for what we have and remembering those who are in need. It’s been a tough year and being grateful in 2020 is likely to be difficult for many people.
However, we should make an effort to direct gratitude to our health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers, farmers, mail carriers, truck drivers, teachers — anyone working to keep us safe, healthy, informed and living as close to our normal lives as possible.
Sharing can be achieved by reaching out to local organizations to see how one can give back, whether that means making a donation or volunteering in a way that’s safe during COVID-19.
Regardless of the time in history the message of Thanksgiving should be the same: be grateful for
what one has and share with those who are in
need.