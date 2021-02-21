Part 3 of 4
You may recall from last week’s column that Henry Tobin, having survived a shipwreck on his way to Alaska in 1898, had returned to Walla Walla.
Shortly thereafter he and his wife, Emma, and two of their children (Irene, 14 years old and Arthur, 9 years old) put down new roots in Lewiston, Idaho. Their oldest daughter, Mae (now 20), stayed in Walla Walla.
Henry rented a cottage for his family and he found work as a bartender. But, all was not well.
The Caldwell Tribune recounts the next tragedy in horrifying detail. Emma began brooding about their changed financial condition and she was lonesome in the new city.
Henry said she often sighed for their old home in Walla Walla. He recounted that on the evening of Jan. 20, 1899, “ … she seemed particularly cheerful and hopeful.
“My little girl was reading and my boy was playing when I turned over and saw her resting her chin on her hand with a most sorrowful and dejected look.
“As soon as I went to sleep, in company with the little boy she started toward the river. In answer to (my) queries, she said she was going in swimming. The boy would not go farther than the railroad track, but she continued on down the bank, pulled her clothes up around her, walked in the water and dived in. The boy then ran to the house screaming that his
mamma had drowned herself.”
The Tribune article then related that an alarm was sounded and neighbors joined in the search for Emma, whose body was found an hour later. She was buried the next day, but without Catholic rites, owing to the mode of her death.
Henry thought that she “possibly intended taking the boy, who was her favorite child, to her watery grave.”
Henry sent his children from Lewiston to Walla Walla, where presumably Mae cared for them for the next few months. In late April, we learn from the Lewiston Daily Teller that “Henry Tobin’s children May (Mae), Irene and Arthur, have returned from Walla Walla. ... The children have come back to Lewiston to be a solace to their father, and the reunited family are now at home in a pleasant place, with all the comforts of home, in the old Boise building on Idaho street. ... The old pioneer is to be congratulated upon this happy reunion.”
That “happy reunion,” however, would not last long.
The Tobin family was elated when Mae married Manuel J. Fernandes, her childhood friend who was the son of Portuguese emigrants. They settled into their own home in Lewiston.
In 1904, when Henry decided to seek treatment for rheumatism at the Soldiers’ Home in Los Angeles, Irene (now about 19 and employed as a telephone operator) moved in with Mae and Manuel. Presumably, Arthur (now about 14) did as well. Henry was to stay in Los Angeles one year. Mae appears to have
become a surrogate
mother.
The Soldiers’ Home had opened in 1888 on several hundred acres of land near the Pacific Ocean in what is now Santa Monica. Spectacular Victorian buildings were erected there, some of which still stand.
It was so idyllic and luxurious that in the 1890s, soldiers in a northern California veterans’ home walked 500 miles to become residents there!
Instead of staying one year in the Soldiers’ Home, Henry resided there for the remaining 18 years of his life.
Perhaps that is why Irene moved to California in 1908, but that is the last we know about her. She vanished entirely from the public record.
To be continued.