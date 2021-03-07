Part 4 of 4
Recall from last week’s column that the widower Henry Tobin had moved to the Soldiers’ Home in Los Angeles, where he resided for the remaining 18 years of his life. After his daughter, Irene, moved to California she vanished entirely from public records.
Shortly after Henry’s move to California, Mae, Manuel and Arthur moved to Seattle. Suddenly, in 1909, Henry’s only surviving son, 21-year old Arthur, died of pneumonia. Henry had now outlived at least five of his seven children.
Arthur’s obituary in the Walla Walla Evening Statesman stated that his body was brought to Walla Walla for burial in the “Catholic cemetery.” St. Patrick’s has a record of the Mass held here for Arthur, but neither the church nor the cemetery have a record of burial. I think we can presume his grave is near the Tobin/Fernandes/Keogh monument in Mountain View (since McCool was closed) in one of the “unknown” graves.
During the first decade of the 20th century, the banker, Edmiston, who had jumped bail and ended up in Egypt, was repaying all of those whom he had swindled. He sent money through a Walla Walla attorney, who distributed it to the fraud victims. Edmiston was then pardoned by Washington Governor Marion Hay in 1911.
Henry received $4,000, but not as a lump sum. According to The Seattle Times, he received $30 each month because he ended up a “victim of the drink habit.”
A rather syrupy article about Edmiston appeared in the Spokesman Review in 1912: “Working unceasingly, living a life of toil, intermingled with melancholy, after having severed all those ties that make friendship and home dear to most men, he has made wealth again, not only for himself, but for those with whom he worked. ... He is now reported as living in a modest, quiet little abode, giving his ability to his friends and his charity to the needy. Although he may have committed a great sin 18 years ago, he has endeavored successfully to make atonement for all his wrongdoing.”
Given the cascade of events in the Tobin family following the loss of their savings, did they feel like the perpetrator had been forgiven, celebrated even, while his victims had been forgotten?
In 1917, Mae died at the age of 38, leaving her widower to care for their five children, the youngest of whom was 3. Mae Fernandes was buried here near the monument. Henry, who died in Los Angeles in 1922, was buried in the veteran’s cemetery there. Did Henry outlive all of his seven children? Six for sure; we don’t know about Irene.
“But, orderly to end where I begun —
Our wills, and fates, do so contrary run,
That our devices still are overthrown;
Our thoughts are our’s, their ends none of our own.”
— Shakespeare, Hamlet, Act 3, scene 2
And where I “begun” was the monument. Those named on two of its sides — John, Harriett, Walter, Arthur, Thomas (Tobin), Emma Mae (Fernandes) and Manuel (Fernandes) — are now part of a story we can tell.
On another side Thomas Keogh is named, and about him we still know frustratingly little. He was born c. 1824, seems never to have married, was in the fabric-cleaning profession and was alive for the census of 1900. Henry Tobin and Thomas Keogh each emigrated from Ireland, but 17 years apart.
Henry’s mention on the monument is one of implication only — yet Thomas Keogh is provided a whole side of his own! (Mountain View Cemetery has recorded Keogh’s burial there, but gives no birth, death or burial dates.) Was Keogh a surrogate grandfather to the Tobin children? Was he Henry Tobin’s maternal uncle? More mystery remains.
Recall one side of the monument says, “In loving memory of mother.” Which mother? Henry’s wife, Emma, who died from suicide, or Mae, wife to Manuel Fernandes and mother of five? Who purchased the monument and dictated its design? Irene, whose career beyond age 23 is wholly unknown and is herself not named on the monument?
And to what purpose was it intended, other than to create a unity of the family, yet one leaving Henry himself in limbo? What is meant by the prominent display of a liquor bottle? Or is it one?