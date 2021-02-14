Part 2 of 4
Recall from last week’s column that Henry Tobin had talked enough about shooting the banker, Edmiston, who had defrauded Henry (and many others) that Henry’s wife, Emma, had secretly replaced the bullets in her husband’s revolver with blanks.
Henry did try to murder Edmiston and newspapers, from Seattle to Boise, reported the details.
From The Dalles Times-Mountaineer, we learn that on the morning of April 23, 1894, Henry approached Edmiston on First Street, “drew a pistol and fired. Exclaiming ‘My God!’ Edmiston started like a quarter horse at the tap of a drum, followed by Tobin, who fired altogether five shots without hitting
him.
“Edmiston finally entered a house on Poplar Street and escaped by the back door. Tobin is still at liberty, and no steps have been taken for his arrest. It is stated Edmiston will not swear a warrant out.” (It was unknown by those reporting the details that the gun had blanks rather than bullets.)
Henry was fined $20 (about $600 today).
Henry took a job as a guard at the Penitentiary. Edmiston’s second trial, in Yakima, was on the charge that he knew the bank was insolvent while he continued taking deposits. That trial resulted in a hung
jury.
Shockingly, at the retrial in mid-1895, when Edmiston’s lawyer recounted Henry’s testimony to the jury, he did so mimicking Henry’s Irish accent. Edmiston was convicted and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary. One article noted the irony that Henry might be one of the guards during Edmiston’s incarceration.
However, Edmiston jumped bail. For more than a year, no one knew where he was. Then, in December 1896, The Yakima Herald reported that the “Prosecuting Attorney … of Walla Walla county, has information that J. K. Edmiston, the bank wrecker … is now in New Zealand, but as the extradition laws do not cover the offense of which he was convicted he can stay there as long as he likes, or until he loots another bank.”
Later, Edmiston went to Egypt where he invented a new type of irrigation system and had an expansive and profitable cotton farm.
In 1897, the Tobins’ son, John, died of tuberculosis. He was very likely buried in Mountain View, which now had a Catholic section, but those church records cannot be found and the Mountain View database does not list him. Having paid for John’s tuberculosis treatment and subsequent burial, Henry was desperate enough to apply for a veteran’s pension, which came to $6 a month (about $187 today).
In 1898, Henry decided to join the throngs of gold-seekers in Alaska. He boarded the steamer ship Corona in Seattle and settled in for the journey, at times having to sleep sitting up, owing to the crowded conditions. Halfway to Alaska, the ship hit a rock and began to sink.
The crew reacted quickly, lowered lifeboats, and proceeded to get the 300 passengers safely to the shore of a desolate island with steep cliffs.
The crew had just enough time to rescue some of the passengers’ luggage as well as food that was on board the ship.
Fires were started and tents were erected for protection from howling winds and blinding snow. Those who didn’t have tents or blankets laid under tree branches for protection.
Since they had no way to call for help, they looked for passing ships to signal about their plight. A couple of ships passed, but were too far away. Finally, they signaled a passing ship and heard a whistle of acknowledgment that they had been seen — the stranded folks knew help would come, but when?
As the days passed, food became scarce.
Finally, five days after the shipwreck, the hungry and cold passengers and crew were rescued. While some of the passengers continued to Alaska, others, like Henry Tobin, had had enough. He returned to Walla Walla. Shortly thereafter he and his wife, Emma, and two of their children (Irene, 14 years old and Arthur, 9 years old) put down new roots in Lewiston, Idaho. Their oldest daughter, Mae (now 20), stayed in Walla Walla. Henry rented a cottage for his family and he found work as a bartender. But, all was not well.
To be continued.