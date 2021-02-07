Editor’s note: This is the first part of a four-part series “Tales of a Monument” exploring the family history behind a marker at Walla Walla’s Mountain View Cemetery.
Each side has an inscription. Side one: John, Harriett, Walter, Arthur and Thomas, with Tobin at the base. Side two: “In loving memory of mother.” Side three: Manuel and Emma Mae, with Fernandes at the base. Side four: “Thomas Keogh.” There are no individual tombstones for the people mentioned on the monument.
Graves for Manuel and Emma Mae Fernandes are nearby, but there is only one Tobin grave nearby, identified as “definitely occupied” but “name unknown.” Such a beautiful monument for people who had slipped into obscurity!
So many questions! How were the Tobin, Fernandes, and Keogh families related? When did they live? Why memorialize a mother and not a father? Why the apparent liquor bottle?
After a couple of weeks of digging (not literally, you’ll be happy to hear), I have some answers to those questions and stories about this pioneer family that resemble a soap opera, except that they’re true — embezzlement, attempted murder, a shipwreck, a suicide and a shattered family.
The father of the Tobin family, Henry, was born in Ireland in 1847. He emigrated to the U.S. in the 1860s and, like many emigrants, immediately joined the army. He was with the Second California Infantry, serving largely in Arizona from 1864-1866.
How he ended up in Walla Walla thereafter is a mystery. Perhaps he was drawn to gold mining. The mother of the Tobin family was named Emma (not the Emma Mae on the monument). She was born in Illinois around 1853 and I don’t know how she came to live in Walla Walla. Henry and Emma married here in August 1869.
During the 1870s, Henry opened a saloon on the north side of Main Street, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, in the building now often referred to as the “old brothel.”
In the newspapers, Henry is often characterized as a fine businessman and as civic-minded. Henry and Emma had seven children: the five listed on the first side of the monument, plus Emma Mae (third side — hereafter called Mae), and another daughter, Mary Irene (hereafter called Irene), who is not named on the monument.
The Tobins were Catholic, so when several of their children died at young ages in the 1870s and 1880s (Harriett, Walter and Thomas), they were surely buried in the McCool Catholic Cemetery (a now-preserved area behind the Plaza Safeway and the Affinity retirement facility) because the Mountain View Cemetery did not have a Catholic section yet.
When the Catholic section of the Mountain View Cemetery was purchased by the Catholic Church in 1891, descendants of those buried in McCool were asked to move their relatives from McCool to Mountain View!
Owing to Walla Walla writer Dan Clark’s remarkable book on local, historic cemeteries, we know that many of those reinternments did not occur. When the McCool land was purchased by a real estate development company many decades later, they discovered the hard way that the land was still occupied by a significant number of graves.
But, we’re not absolutely sure who was removed to Mountain View and who was not. Over a decade of Catholic Church death and burial records have not been located.
It is very likely that Walter, Harriett and Thomas are still interred in that now-barren hill that was once a sacred cemetery. If that’s the case, the beautiful monument in Mountain View memorialized them, rather than marking their graves. What about the remaining family?
Henry Tobin had a thriving saloon for about two decades. Then, in 1893, the Walla Walla Savings Bank, where Henry had savings of $4,000 (about $115,000 today), failed.
As it turned out, the president of the bank, James Edmiston (sometimes spelled Edminston), used deposits for his own personal needs. In early 1894, the Walla Walla County sheriff began to look for Edmiston, who was eventually caught in Idaho and arraigned with a whopping $50,000 bail (about $1.5 million today, which made me wonder if that figure was a typographical error for $5,000).
Edmiston’s lawyer claimed he couldn’t get a fair trial in Walla Walla, so it was held in Pomeroy. He was acquitted of embezzlement, but had to post $1,500 bail (about $45,000 today) to be released from jail, since a second trial on another charge was pending.
In the meantime, Henry lost his business. Simultaneously, his son John (who was about 23 years old) came down with tuberculosis and was unable to continue his work as a bookkeeper. Henry and Emma sold their spacious home to raise
the funds for Thomas’ treatment.
Henry was incensed and talked enough about shooting Edmiston that his wife, Emma, became concerned. After all, in addition to their son John, they still had three other children to care for. Emma secretly replaced the bullets in Henry’s revolver with blanks.
To be continued.