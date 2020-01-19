COLUMN: Better eating for you and the environment

For many, with the New Year comes the resolution to eat healthier. What some may not realize is that by eating healthier, you can also help our planet!
When looking at our reasons for eating healthier, common goals include eating a nutritionally rich diet for optimal health, minimizing the intake of harmful chemicals and staying within a food budget.
For the planet, common goals are minimizing the carbon footprint of agriculture, minimizing the use of harmful chemicals and minimizing waste. Resulting corresponding themes are to maximize nutrients while minimizing carbon footprint, minimizing chemical exposure and minimizing waste. Let’s break it down.
To maximize nutrients while minimizing the carbon footprint of our food, we must consider what our bodies need to stay healthy.
We need macronutrients — carbohydrates, proteins and fats — in significant quantities for daily functioning. We also need micronutrients — vitamins and minerals — which must be ingested and replenished regularly as part of a healthy diet. The long-term health effects of poor diet choices, including diets incorporating highly processed foods are well documented.
Pre-packaged and ready to eat meals usually end up containing higher amounts of fat, salt and sugar and less fiber than meals prepared at home. These diets lead to higher risks of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer. Processing, packaging and even storage, take an additional toll on the environment.
In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency reports that the top greenhouse gas emitting sectors in 2017 were transportation and electricity generation. Agriculture accounts for 9% of GHG emissions, with the primary sources being related to livestock production.
Interestingly, over 50% of US cropland is used to grow animal feed while only 1.5% is used to produce vegetables for human consumption.
So, what can we do?
By looking at the environmental impact of various foods, we can target lower emissions foods in our meals. The spectrum for emissions of 20 commonly eaten foods in the US ranges from the smallest footprint, the equivalent of less than one fourth of a car mile driven, for a four-ounce serving of lentils to over 25 car miles driven for a four-ounce serving of lamb.
Of the foods highlighted in the Environmental Working Group’s Meat Eater’s Guide (ewg.org/meateatersguide), eggs, cheese and meat produce the highest emissions and vegetables, grains and legumes produce the lowest emissions. By incorporating lower emissions ingredients into our diets and making meat less of a focus in meals, we can make a positive impact on our food’s environmental impact.
Eating with the seasons and supporting local businesses and agriculture can also make a big difference in health and environmental impact. Benefits include reduced expenses, support for the local economy, reduction in transportation and consumption of fresher, higher quality produce.
The Walla Walla Valley offers many options to support local. Farmers Markets, farm stands, grocery stores, specialty retailers and other services abound. See the resources section of the Sustainable Living Center website at slcww.org, to learn more.
The second goal, to minimize exposure to pesticides and herbicides can be addressed by buying organic or growing your own produce.
The Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen are annual lists of fruits and vegetables put together by EWG that highlight the produce best purchased organic (Dirty 12) and that which can safely be purchased grown using conventional production methods (Clean 15). Prioritizing foods on these lists is another strategy for selecting food that has been produced with less harmful chemicals.
The final goal, to reduce waste — waste of food, waste of money and excessive packaging — is an important step.
For our healthy future, minimizing waste can reduce expenses and allow us to purchase higher quality produce. The EPA reports that in 2017, food waste accounted for 22% of landfilled waste. Packaging also comprises an inordinate amount of the waste produced in the US.
Purchasing in bulk reduces or eliminates additional packaging and allows us to buy just what is needed.
Meal planning helps avoid those last minute unhealthy and expensive fast food or restaurant meals.
Planning also saves multiple trips to the store and impulse buys.
Preserving can also be an excellent strategy to eliminate waste.
Simple freezing, making sauces, quick pickles and jams can avoid waste and help save today’s excess bounty for future enjoyment.
Joining a group (virtual group or community group), taking a class or sharing tips, foods and supplies (like canning supplies) can help reinforce your efforts.
The connections between healthy eating and environmental impact are very clear and the information here only begins to uncover the complexities and challenges of our current food and healthcare systems.
To learn more about this topic, visit the resources section of the Sustainable Living Center website at slcww.org or contact us at 509-524-5218.