Break out your fascinators. The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and Castillo de Feliciana Vineyard & Winery partner to put on the second “Summer Hat Soiree on the Patio” this month.
Networking, wine, food and fun are part of the package offered through the Chamber’s Women in Business initiative.
The event runs 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
The soiree is free to attend, but RSVPs are required.
In addition to business-to-business connections, participants will get a chance to compete in a head-to-head hat battle.
Categories include:
Uniquely You: original design that reflects your personal heritage.
Uniquely Walla Walla: original design that captures the essence of Walla Walla.
Best Fascinator: a little bit of chic goes a long way!
Best Ready-to-Wear: for the woman who is less handy with a glue gun.
For more details or to RSVP, visit wwvchamber.com or call 525-0850.