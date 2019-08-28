The Walla Walla YMCA has been awarded a $1,000 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
The funds will be used to purchase computers for the after school center for youth and teens, said YMCA CEO Karen Hedine in the announcement.
The program is designed for those between 11 and 18 years old as a safe and nurturing environment where students can study, learn, make friends and gain life skills.
“This award will make a difference in the lives of over 40 area youth,” Hedine said in a prepared statement.
So far this year, Northwest Farm Credit Services has committed $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. The organization is a $12 billion financial cooperative that provides financing and services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers throughout the region. Since its start, it has awarded 1,145 grants valued at more than $1.94 million.
Its next rural grant application deadline is Oct. 1. To learn more about applying, visit ubne.ws/2L0kzuN for more information and an application.