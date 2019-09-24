Walla Walla’s nonprofit thrift retailer Yeehaw Aloha is expanding to a second location.
The retailer that turns donations of goods into fundraising for youth and other charities has outgrown its 4,000-square-foot Isaacs Avenue location and will expand to Birch Street.
Laurel DeLong, executive director for the operation, said an opening date is slated for Nov. 2 at the new spot, 9 W. Birch St., the former spot of shuttered Laila Design Studio.
DeLong said the second spot, also 4,000 square feet, will help reduce inventory in both locations for a crisper, cleaner shopping experience.
She said the new location — dubbed Yeehaw Aloha Downtown as a counterpart to Yeehaw Aloha Uptown in Eastgate — will carry two of the biggest donation categories to the shop: clothing and books.
It will also include furnishings, home décor and lighting — other staples, too, of the anchor shop on Isaacs. Items such as electronics and tools for the most part will stay at the current location, DeLong said.
Sales at the store raise funds “to improve opportunities for Walla Walla’s youth, and fund gifts to a diverse group of local charities, daily,” according to an online description.
Last year, $36,000 was raised for community youth. DeLong, who founded the store with husband Gabriel six years ago, said the goal is $50,000 annually, or about 30 percent, for youth.
About 75 percent of the items in the store are priced under $10.
Coming off summer — and for this year expanded road construction — hours, the shop returns to its regular schedule Oct. 2 with hours Wednesday-Saturday.