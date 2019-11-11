WW wineries head west for 2020 tastings

Dates have been announced for the 2020 Walla Walla Wine grand tasting events in Seattle and Portland.
The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance has announced details for when more than 40 wineries will travel to share the terroir-driven wines of the Walla Walla Valley American Viticultural Area.
The events are an opportunity for those on the western sides of Washington and Oregon to sample, side-by-side, from a mass of local wineries in one spot.
The first comes Feb. 10, when wineries will be in Seattle at McCaw Hall. The consumer tasting runs 5:30-8:30 p.m. that day.
That will be followed Feb. 24 with Walla Walla Wine in Portland at Leftbank Annex. The consumer tasting also runs 5:30-8:30 p.m. then. A portion of the proceeds from the Portland event are donated to Oregon Classic Wines Auction and its benefiting charities.
“The tastings in Seattle and Portland offer something new for everyone - whether you’re a Walla Walla wine connoisseur, planning a trip to the Valley or it’s just recently popped up on your radar,” said wine alliance Executive Director Robert Hansen in the announcement. “If you’re curious about what makes Walla Walla Valley wine distinctive, this is the place to learn.”
Tickets are $55, only open to those 21 and older and available at WallaWallaWine.com/Events.