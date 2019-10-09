Metis, the Walla Walla firm that advises Pacific Northwest wine, spirits and hospitality businesses on capital transactions, has announced the recent sale of another Washington winery.
Metis was the adviser on the sale of Owen Roe Winery to Sonoma-based Vintage Wine Estates.
Owen Roe, one of the Pacific Northwest’s most critically acclaimed wineries, is a vertically integrated company producing more than 60,000 cases annually and with vineyard holdings in the Yakima Valley and Oregon’s Willamette Valley, the announcement detailed. It was started in 1999 by David and Angelica O’Reilly.
According to the announcement, all employees were retained by Vintage Wine Estates. David O’Reilly will direct winemaking and operations and assume the new position of regional winemaking director for the Pacific Northwest.
“We anticipate this will greatly enhance logistic and operational support to grow Owen Roe into the future,” David O’Reilly said in the announcement. “I am also looking forward to making my contribution to the entire Pacific Northwest portfolio.”
He also lauded Metis CEO Erik McLaughlin for the “exceptional attention to detail” and professionalism through the process.