Walla Walla comic shop Digital Heroes celebrates the Halloween holiday with a comic giveaway.
The store, 1617 E. Alder St., is one of thousands that will give away free books in celebration of Halloween ComicFest this Saturday.
The industry’s fall event will give out more than 2 million comic books to fans and celebrate shops in the process.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. or while supplies last, Digital Heroes owner Jeff Watson said.
Regular updates, comic information and participating publishers and their free comics are available to view online at halloweencomicfest.com.
This year’s event is expected to feature a comic for the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” film, plus a tie-in to Nickelodeon series “The Loud House.” “Pokémon Adventures” and “Iron Man 2020” are among the choices, too.
Watson said special sales are planned, and Halloween candy will be given out in addition to the books, which include a new take on classic characters such as “Spider-Man,” and much more.