If stress is a harbinger of the holiday season then the next Women in Business luncheon can be considered a gift.
The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its Dec. 11 program will be dubbed “Tis the Season … to be Stressed?” Guest speaker Lindsey Thompson will talk about creating balance for mind and body through the bustle of the season.
Participants will learn self-care techniques, including using food as medicine and how keeping your body in motion can improve your state of well-being, a description explained.
The program runs 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla. Tickets to the luncheon series event are $25 for Chamber members, and $35 for guests.
Thompson, the proprietor of Thompson Family Acupuncture, has a master’s in acupuncture and East Asian Medicine from the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine in Portland, with extra training in the Dr. Shen Pulse Analysis System.
Her practice offers pain treatment, sports therapy, women’s health, feelings of anxiety, depression, managing PTSD, insomnia, IBS, acid reflux and other gastrointestinal issues.
Tickets for the luncheon can be reserved and purchased through the Chamber at 509-525-0850.