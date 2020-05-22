Winery links sales to benefit fundraiser for Blue Mountain Action Council

A curbside wine pickup at Seven Hills Winery has the added bonus this month of helping the Blue Mountain Action Council.
The Walla Walla winery, 212 N. Third Ave., has partnered with the nonprofit community action group that serves the region through food distribution, utility assistance, affordable housing and more.
“The COVID-19 crisis has left many in our community in need of assistance, and we are deeply grateful for organizations dedicated to servicing those needs,” a post on the winery’s social media page announced this week.
Through May 31, Seven Hills will donate 10% of sales from curbside pickup orders to Blue Mountain Action Council.
The pickup service is offered Friday through Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or by appointment at 509-529-7198 and on sevenhillswinery.com.