Imagine downtown Walla Walla tasting rooms and open areas as a mini-golf course, starting with Baker Boyer Bank as the clubhouse.
That’s how United Way of the Blue Mountains will see it late next month as the nonprofit creates a tournament fundraiser called “Putt Putt Pour.”
The first ever tournament is a way to help support families and the developmental needs of children in Walla Walla and Columbia counties, according to an announcement.
The Sept. 28 event, sponsored by Baker Boyer, begins at the “Clubhouse.” Check-in and registration runs noon-12:30 p.m. for the 21-and-older event. Participants and their teams can pick up their “tee bag.” There they can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.
The cost is $30 per person or $100 per team. Individual players can be placed onto teams. The event runs through 5 p.m.
The entry will entitle participants to a ticket for one free food or drink item at one of the host establishments or food trucks along the route.
Participants or their teams can win one of four contests within the game, including the challenging 19th hole at the end.
Participating course venues are: Armstrong Family Winery, Baker Boyer, Bontzu Cellars, Browne Family Vineyards, Kontos Cellars, Maison Bleu Winery, Plumb Cellars and Studio Two Zero Two.
To register, visit ubne.ws/2LcrAJr.