The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance is putting its signature education and tasting event on the shelf for a year.
Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine, a three-day event that each year highlights a different wine variety alongside winemakers from other premier regions where it’s made, will be postponed until 2021, the alliance announced Thursday.
Uncertainty around travel and large group events from the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.
“With so many moving parts, including international and domestic travel for our esteemed speakers and panelists, along with guests traveling to the Walla Walla Valley from around the country, we wanted to provide the appropriate amount of time to modify arrangements and peace of mind for attendees, participating wineries and hospitality partners by rendering a decision,” said wine alliance Executive Director Robert Hansen in the announcement.
The eighth annual Celebrate had been slated for July with a focus on syrah.
The variety will remain the same, but the dates change to July 15-17, 2021.
Hansen said ticket purchases that have already been made for this year will be refunded.
“With over 1,200 tickets for sale to over 10 events, our board of directors felt it most prudent to take the step of postponing Celebrate in the best interest of the health and safety of our communities,” he said.
The announcement seeks support of the industry in light of the closure.
“The decision to postpone Celebrate was a difficult one to make,” Hansen said.
This postponement will deeply impact the small businesses within the wine industry in the Walla Walla Valley including wineries, hotels, restaurants and transportation providers, along with many others.
“We encourage those who would have otherwise visited the Walla Walla Valley and are able to support the industry in other ways to do so.
“There are some great promotions and creative packages available for wine lovers online, gift cards are available for future visits and, of course, we hope everyone will save the date for next year’s event.” Purchases can be made through