Wine alliance introduces Walla Walla Valley Wine Month

The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance is declaring April “Walla Walla Valley Wine Month.”
The marketing organization for Walla Walla Valley wines and vineyards announced Wednesday the creation of the concept.
Not only is April sandwiched between two months that have major tasting events in Seattle and Portland, but the month itself is jam-packed with wine and other local activities that fill the community calendar with tasting opportunities.
“There’s so much to share and extol about Walla Walla Valley Wine that declaring a whole month specifically for doing so just made sense,” said Wine Alliance board President Muriel Kenyon in the announcement.
“From the world-class wines produced in the Walla Walla Valley to the unique growing sites of the (American Viticultural Area), from the people who make this region what it is to the comprehensive wine experience available to all who visit, there is no shortage of remarkable attributes that the Walla Walla Valley possesses.”
As part of the observance, the Wine Alliance will run a social media advertising campaign throughout the month. Information about the wine region to support winery members and other local businesses will be shared, the announcement said.
“April is an underrated time to visit the Walla Walla Valley, as the hills and trees return to a verdant state of green, the sap begins to flow in the vines, woolly buds appear and we all await the spectacular burst of the next vintage,” said Robert Hansen, Wine Alliance executive director, in a prepared statement.
“Additionally, if you can’t get to the Walla Walla Valley in April, it’s the perfect time to start planning your trip for the remainder of the year.”
Wineries, restaurants, tour companies and hotels unite to support the new concept in an array of ways. The first weekend of the month starts things off with Spring Kick-Off Weekend. Dubbed the first official wine weekend of the year, it’s a chance to shake off winter blues and stock up on new released roses, whites and red wines.
That’s followed mid-month with Reveal Walla Walla Valley, the invite-only premier wine auction designed for wine trade and private collectors.
Local legacy events, including the community’s first Food Truck Night of the season and the Tour of Walla Walla cycling races, include opportunities for tasting along with individual events hosted by local wineries and businesses.
The focus on a designated month comes between major events. Taste Washington Wine Month is slated for March in Seattle, and Oregon Wine Month takes place in May.