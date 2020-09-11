Wildhorse Resort & Casino is nearly ready to debut its Family Funplex.
The yearlong construction that adds a bowling center, food court and arcade is expected to open to the public by the end of the month, operators announced Thursday.
With pandemic restrictions in place, the grand opening will have less flash than the events for which Wildhorse is known, the announcement said. But fun-seekers will find plenty to explore.
That includes an upscale 24-lane bowling center, Quaking Aspens Lanes, anticipated in the future to host competitive bowlers and even tournaments.
A concourse through the bowling center divides 16 lanes on one side and eight boutique lanes on the other. The larger spot is targeted for open and league play while the boutique lanes are designed for private parties and events. Two adjacent party rooms are available for rent and can be opened for single spaces or combined for larger groups.
The operation is owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and the bowling center’s name is inspired by Tribal history, the announcement said. “Nixyáawii” was the name given by the Cayuse to the area where the Tribe’s winter encampment was located. The word translated refers to the groves of quaking aspen trees that grew around the springs. Equivalent to a large town, the encampment was the base for celebrations, games, root digging and horse racing, the announcement detailed.
At Quaking Aspens Lanes, bowlers will be able to choose from an all-inclusive food court menu. They can place orders with a lane server and view menus online or at the lane terminals. A full bar is also included in the center. Food and drinks can be ordered there or carried from the food court, which features two independent vendors and two Wildhorse operators.
Three restaurants will offer full menus and one will specialize in ice cream and sweet treats. Spacer includes a 3,000-square-foot dining room where up to 110 people can be seated.
The new vendors are Moe Phở and Brigham Fish 'n Chips, both of which have Pendleton roots.
Moe Phở, owned by Whitney Minthorn and Moe Soeum, features cuisine from Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. This is the second location after the 2018 opening of Moe Phở Noodles & Cafe.
The family behind Brigham Fish Market, known for harvesting and selling fresh, wild-caught fish from the Columbia River, brings the second new operation. Kim Brigham-Campbell first opened a full-service restaurant in 2014 in Cascade Locks, featuring fresh fish and prepared meals, including fish and chips, po’boy sandwiches and chowders. The Wildhorse shop will feature a selection of favorites from the market’s menu.
The Wildhorse-run restaurant serves pizza, burgers, salads and appetizers. The ice cream and pastry shop next door offers Tillamook ice cream, plus an assortment of treats.
Finally, between the food court and bowling center, is the new Wildhorse arcade offering almost 2,500 square feet of play space. Gamers can choose from more than 30 high-tech games and experiences in a single room.
Arcade guests use their “fun card” as currency at arcade machines. The rechargeable cards can be loaded with any amount. They track points racked up by players for prizes.
The Family FunPlex is expected to open to the public before the end of September. Updates and information can be found at ubne.ws/funplex or call 800-654-9453.