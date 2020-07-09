Whitman Place Assisted Living Community recently selected Angelique Wood to act as its community relations manager, the senior care facility announced.
Wood will be responsible for community outreach activities and events for the seniors at Whitman Place plus their families and workers.
“We look to Angelique to promote our C.H.I.E.F. core values of compassion, humility, integrity, excellence, fun while working with the management team and community referral partners," Executive Director Nicole Reiswig said in a news release. “We are committed to being a resource and a solution for seniors and families in Walla Walla."
Wood is new to Whitman Place, but Reiswig said she's "already doing an outstanding job."