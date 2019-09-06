The Whitman Mission National Historic Site makes the switch to autumn hours.
The visitor center at the park operates Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
It will return to daily operations mid-April.
Meanwhile, the public is invited to attend the fall ranger programs and guided walks that take place on weekends in October and November at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., an announcement said. Details on the ranger programs are expected to be released early next week. For more information, visit nps.gov/whmi or call 522-6360.