Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend 2019 makes its turn on the small screen starting next month.
Downtown Walla Walla, its annual car show and several participants were filmed last September by a film crew and Dennis Gage, host of “My Classic Car.”
The filming had been in the works well over a year when Gage and the crew arrived for the 24th year of Wheelin’ and its most successful turnout yet.
The record car show weekend included 657 Show and Shine participants. That was 157 vehicles over the previous high.
The event and community coverage will first air March 14, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific time on Motor Trend Network, according to an announcement. It will be followed on MAVTV on April 10, at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then again April 12, at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on the same network.
Additional overnight airings on MAVTV will be Monday, April 13, at 12:30 a.m., and Monday, April 20, at midnight.
After the programming airs, the footage will be available on YouTube at youtube.com/user/MyClassicCarTV.