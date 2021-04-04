Tag Lady Estate in Walla Walla will sell antiques, furniture, kitchenwares and collections April 23-25 at a historic hotel in Moro, Oregon.
Hotel Moro (est. 1921) is located at 101 Main St., and the property now includes more than 30 rooms filled with various items.
Tag Lady Estate has been hired to liquidate the contents as the new property owners, Travis and Mandy West, planning to turn it into a boutique hotel and coffee shop.
For more information and pictures, visit tagladysales.com or the Tag Lady Estate page on Facebook.