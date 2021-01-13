Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance announced Tuesday it is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new identity.
The nonprofit will now be called Walla Walla Valley Wine, with a new logo.
The organization’s previous brand was last updated in 2008. Since then, the region’s wine and hospitality industry has experienced tremendous growth, they reported.
“In March of 2019, our team decided it was time to update our visual identity,” Walla Walla Valley Wine marketing coordinator Shelby Pryor said. “Our goal was to provide a modern look that reflected the growth our region has experienced in the last 12 years.”
The new look is accompanied by an overhaul to the organization’s website, social media channels and its Walla Walla Valley Wine Guide, which is in digital and print formats and offers visitor information, wine region facts and a varietal chart.
“With this overhaul, our look is changing, but our operations are not,” Pryor said. “This brand refresh serves to provide a new visual identity and updated messaging, but the mission of our organization and day-to-day operations remain the same.”