Walla Walla VA hosts job fair Friday

A job fair on Friday will recruit medical support assistants and advanced medical support assistants to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
Attendees should plan to bring their resumes and meet recruiters for the three-hour event that starts at noon. Those attending should be prepared to be interviewed on the spot, the VA said.
The job fair takes place in Building 143, Room 2101 A & B on the second floor. It is open to all U.S. citizens.
Minimum requirements for the positions include the following: one year of specialized experience in a medical or clinic setting, scheduling appointments, referring patients to specialty clinics, collecting insurance documentation, documentation in electronic health records and advanced medical terminology, or four years of education with transcripts beyond high school.
The medical support assistant is responsible for scheduling appointments, which includes interpreting and verifying provider orders within the system’s national scheduling guidelines.
The advanced medical support assistant determines health care eligibility for veteran patients through administrative processing duties in enrollment, benefits and registration.
Descriptions are at ubne.ws/vamedsupport1 and ubne.ws/vamedsupport2.