Walla Walla real estate office stretches into former yoga studio space

An expansion for real estate firm John L. Scott Walla Walla has turned the South Fourth Avenue location into the regional headquarters for the Columbia Basin Region.
The office has expanded into neighboring space at 4 S. Fourth Ave., previously home to Revolver Yoga studio.
The two spaces were previously separated by a doorway. The opportunity to combine them added another 800 square feet to the office.
The Columbia Basin Region offices include the Walla Walla location, plus offices in Pasco, Milton-Freewater and Hermiston.
“This expansion is very exciting,” said owner Kenneth Butler in a prepared statement. “Our administrative staff are enjoying the new private space and our main office is open for new realtors to join the team.”
The new space is also shared with Eagle Crest Property Management, the company said. That operation was established in 2018 as a subsidiary of John L. Scott Walla Walla to manage single family and multi-family residences for property owners, as well as commercial properties in the Walla Walla area.
Eagle Crest Property Management is managed by longtime property manager Alan Raguso.
The Walla Walla office of John L. Scott Real Estate is one of more than 110 locations with more than 3,000 brokers in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho.