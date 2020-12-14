Psychologist John D. Hughes has opened a practice at 1427 E. Isaacs Ave, moving into the office space previously occupied by now retired psychologist Stan Thatcher.
Hughes' mental health care approach is to offer people other ways of making sense of concerns, pain and perplexity, he said in a release.
"There are no good or bad feelings, only helpful feelings," he said
A licensed psychologist in Washington, Hughes holds a master's in education in school counseling from Miami University, a doctorate degree from Indiana State and a master's in divinity from the Pacific School of Religion at Berkeley, Calif.
For more information, see johndhughespsychologist.com.