WAITSBURG — A cluster of popup vendors at Waitsburg Town Hall will join area merchants for a holiday shopping event this weekend known as Waitsburg Stocking Stuffer Saturday.
Last-minute gifts will available among the regular lineup of local merchants and the special ones convening 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 121 Main St.
Coffee cards, grocery gift certificates, wine or spirits, handcrafted gifts, new and collectible best sellers and more are among the offerings.
Participants are encouraged to stroll Main Street and cruise throughout the vendors, from Ten Ton Coffee to Ju’s Booktique, enjoying downtown and its public art collection along the way.
Guests can stop at Town Hall for additional vendors stationed inside. New to the event is Pacific Northwest Metal and Wrenches, which joins Smith Craft, Shell’s Gotta Have It, and Courtney’s Colors.