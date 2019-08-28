A new food vendor at the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days offers something for waffle- and sports-lovers alike.
Chef Andi Johnson of MealThyme Affair brings a waffle-centric menu to the vendor space in the Community Building formerly occupied by the Walla Walla Kiwanis Club.
She’s also partnered with friends and former co-workers, Alexis Buckley of Green Gables Inn and Stephen Garnett of Overtime Training, to help raise funds for the latter.
A share of proceeds from the booth will benefit Walla Walla nonprofit Overtime Training Foundation in its mission to provide athletic scholarships to youths for basketball camps and clinics, personal training and traveling teams. The program, run by Garnett, a Whitman College basketball coach, is designed to develop students not just athletically, but personally and academically.
Johnson’s MealThyme Affair is primarily a meal delivery service that also offers catering and private dinners.
The breakfast menu for the fair includes a “Loaded Waffle Boat” with scrambled eggs, bacon and white cheddar, an array of freshly baked scones, freshly squeezed orange juice, and hot coffee and cold brew from the Walla Walla Roastery, according to an announcement. A few of the midday and evening menu highlights include a “Shrimp Bowl Sundae” with hand cut fries, cheesy grits, andouille sausage and shrimp with a Romanesco sauce, plus a “Chicken & Waffles Boat” with fried chicken and a chipotle maple sauce. Desserts include a Peach Bourbon Waffle Boat, a Caramel Apple Waffle Boat, and a Klicker’s Strawberry Waffle Boat.