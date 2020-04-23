The Washington Tourism Alliance announced the appointment of David Blandford as its interim executive director, effective May 4.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Blandford said in the release. “This industry needs support, and we’ll need to find new ways to promote and sustain travel during the ongoing COVID-19 issue. I’m committed to both, and to working with our industry partners.”
Blandford will lead the organization’s marketing activities and its growing initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown, including finding a way for the tourism industry to make a recovery in the state, according to the release.
“David has in-depth knowledge of Washington tourism, the current challenges we face, an optimistic, pragmatic view for the future, and excellent relationships with our stakeholders here in the state as well as across the country and internationally,” Alliance Chairwoman Shiloh Burgess said in the release. “He is the ideal person to take the helm ... at this time ...”
Blandford was part of the group that fought to preserve the Washington State Tourism office and helped launch the Washington Tourism Alliance in 2011.
He most recently served as senior vice president, public affairs at Visit Seattle starting in 2017.
The Alliance is a 501[c]6 organization established by industry stakeholders with the sole mission of developing and sustaining Washington State destination tourism marketing.
It was formed in 2011 after the folding of the Washington State Tourism Office. The group works to procure and administer funds for state tourism and creates and implements a strategic statewide destination marketing plan.
Former Visita Walla Walla CEO Ron Williams is a current board member, according to the Alliance's website.