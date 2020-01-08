Vigils planned at St. Mary and other Providence hospitals Wednesday

Nurses represented by United Food and Commercial Workers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center will hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in unity with their peers at 12 other hospitals across the state.
The 5 p.m. vigil at the corner of South Seventh Avenue and West Poplar Street will take place one day before the next bargaining session at St. Mary and one day after the Washington State Nurses Association announced it has reached a tentative agreement in negotiations with Providence at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
"Providence St. Mary has a bargaining session with our local hospital team and United Food and Commercial Workers on Thursday. We believe we are close to an agreement," said Kathleen Obenland, director of communications for Providence Health & Services Southeastern Washington Service Area.
UFCW 21 represents about 300 nurses at St. Mary. According to an announcement Tuesday from the union, the event vigil is for "patient safety and a fair contract." Another topic of the announced vigils across the state is the unfair labor practice charges leveled at Providence, UFCW 21 added.
This and the dozen other simultaneous vigils unify the unions as they call "for contracts that ensure quality care for our patients, safe staffing levels, and wages and benefits that recruit and retain nurses and other healthcare workers," UFCW said.
More than 13,000 health care workers are represented by WSNA, UFCW 21 and SEIU Healthcare 1199NW in the effort.