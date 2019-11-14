Uniquely Walla Walla hosts grand opening Friday

Uniquely Walla Walla, the community’s new souvenir and apparel shop dedicated to the Valley’s attributes from grapes to Sasquatch, celebrates its grand opening Friday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will commemorate the opening of the new retail shop at 70 N. Colville St., inside The Showroom on Colville. It takes place 4:30-6 p.m.
The shop had a soft opening late last month as co-owners Paul Bowen and Reggie Byrd launched their new operation next to TMACS.
The two friends were introduced and connected through their mutual interest in Bigfoot and searching for Sasquatch. Byrd has even become a local voice for the phenom, having appeared several times on “Finding Bigfoot” on Animal Planet.
A section of the shop — situated in what many longtime locals may remember as the curved portion of the former auto dealership at the southeast corner of Colville and Rose streets — will have treasures for Bigfoot followers.
With Walla Walla’s growing notoriety as a visitor destination, the timing seemed perfect for a shop that offered souvenirs to those dropping into town, as well as local residents, the two said last month.
The concept was reinforced for Bowen in his former position as director of Walla Walla’s Small Business Development Center. Visitors to the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce office, where the SBDC office operates, would often ask where to find mementos of their trips. So he and Byrd set out to create one.
Uniquely Walla Walla is highly focused on the community’s history and carries local books, blown up photographs for purchase, and other historic memorabilia. It carries apparel, plushies, a section of children’s items, wine journals and insulated bottles, mugs and more.