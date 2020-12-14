Oregon-based Umpqua Bank, with several branches in Walla Walla Valley communities, has formed a new community and business banking division.
The division, to support challenges and opportunities for businesses with annual revenue between $1 million and $15 million, will be headed by Ashley Hayslip. She recently managed the bank’s Paycheck Protection Program implementation to help West Coast businesses survive the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.
Hayslip brings more than 15 years of experience to her new position, including leadership roles at West Coast regional banks and in the finance departments of emerging businesses. She joined Umpqua in 2016.
Headquarted in Roseburg, Oregon, Umpqua operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California and Nevada.