Two area wineries make Top 100 list from Wine Spectator

Washington’s representation on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 of 2019 comes from two wineries, either based in Walla Walla or growing a presence here.
Mark Ryan Winery and Wines of Substance, both in downtown Walla Walla, made the publication’s annual list of celebrated wines.
The list starts from more than 15,000 new releases reviewed over the year. Of those, more than 6,250 scored 90 points or higher on the publication’s 100-point scale. According to an announcement from Mark Ryan Winery, from that pool, each bottle is evaluated further for quality, value, availability and the backstory that offers an “X-factor.”
“We’re beyond thrilled to be mentioned alongside some fo the greatest wines in the world,” Mark Ryan founder and winemaker Mark McNeilly said in a prepared statement. “It’s a huge honor to represent Washington state on this prestigious Wine Spectator Top 100 list.”
Mark Ryan Winery got its start on the west side of the state with a winery in Woodinville and has since expanded to Walla Walla.
The winery’s 2016 “The Dissident,” a mix of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and petit verdot came in at No. 45 on the list.
“Expressive and multilayered, with lively rose petal and black cherry aromas and sleekly complex flavors that take on richness toward polished tannins,” is how the wine was described by Tim Fish, associate editor of the Napa Bureau.
The winery produced 3,900 cases of The Dissident, which retails around $40.
The 2017 cabernet sauvignon from Wines of Substance came in at No. 49.
Fish described it as “precise and vibrantly structured, with black cherry, espresso and spice flavors that take on richness toward polished tannins.”
A little more than 162,600 cases were produced, and the wine sells around the $17 mark per bottle.
Wines of Substance is rooted in Walla Walla as the creation of owner and winemaker Charles Smith.
The Dec. 31 issue of the magazine is on stands now. The complete list is also available with notes at top100.winespectator.com/lists/.