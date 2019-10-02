Two advisers at Baker Boyer Bank have been awarded the Certified Financial Planner designation.
Cathy Schaeffer, assistant vice president and family adviser, and Hollina Wadsworth, financial planner, have earned the designation by the Certified Financial Planner board.
The certifications validate the experience and depth of education in the financial industry and help build confidence to clients, knowing the staff expertise, Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita said in the announcement.
Schaeffer has more than two decades of professional experience in a diversity of roles toward helping her clients meet their financial goals. The certification supplements her expertise to help with direction for clients on financial planning and identifying strategies to empower businesses and families.
Wadsworth specializes in developing and delivering financial plans, helping clients maximize their financial goals.
The certification examination both passed assesses an adviser’s ability to integrate and apply a broad base of financial planning knowledge in the context of real life financial planning situations, the announcement explained. Certified Financial Planner professionals are trained in 72 areas of financial expertise and must accrue thousands of hours of experience before earning their certifications.