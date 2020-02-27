Treasure hunting sisters launch store in Waitsburg

Operators of a longtime furniture, art and gift booth at the Country Store have launched their own store in Waitsburg.
Gaudy Gals held its grand opening last week just inside the Town Hall, 121 Main St.
Sisters Lori Davis and Kimi Bruzas left the Country Store location to open their dedicated business, described as a vintage gift shop with painted furniture, art and one-of-a-kind finds.
The two describe themselves as “pickers, junque collectors and treasure hunters” who love to create. They travel all over the area finding items they clean, fix, refinish and repurpose.
Their store is filled with an array of furnishings, artwork, jewelry, glassware, collectibles, fixtures and more. Much of the artwork is created by Bruzas, a watercolor and collage artist.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. The shop can also be found on Facebook, where items are showcased and can be purchased for pickup at the Waitsburg shop.