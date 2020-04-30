The Washington Tourism Alliance is asking visitors to “buy now, play later.”
A new initiative, “Show WA Love,” invites people to invest in Washington businesses now and capitalize later by purchasing hotel rooms, restaurant vouchers, gifts, tour packages and more through its website.
ShowWAlove.com is specifically designed to support Washington-based businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Recovery has to begin now,” said David Blandford, a co-chair of the Alliance board of directors, in a news release. Blandford will take over as interim executive director for the Alliance on May 4.
“This is just one initial measure of support and others will follow. We hope this program can help stabilize businesses and preserve jobs.
“Together we can show Washington’s tourism industry love during this unprecedented crisis.”
Research firm Tourism Economics estimates 4.6 million U.S. travel industry jobs — roughly 40 percent of all tourism-related jobs — may be lost by May 31. That constitutes more than 75,000 jobs in Washington state, according to the release.
The website offers a platform that can help business owners and their employees.
People can support their favorite local businesses by purchasing gift cards for future use.
The home page of the website asks the visitor what they’re looking for and then provides options to select a region and a category — food and drink, lodging, retail, services and tours.
“Never has there been a more important time to come together as a state as we work to rebuild Washington’s tourism and hospitality industry,” Scott Meis, vice president of marketing for Clipper Vacations, said in the release.
Hundreds of businesses offer gift cards through the website and the listings are expected to grow.
The Walla Walla area is included under the “wine country” region of the state.
More than 20 local businesses are listed so far.
Businesses that don’t currently offer gift cards will be able to learn how to expand their online presence on the website through webinars and additional resources.
The Washington Tourism Alliance is the lead destination tourism organization in the state.
It was formed in 2011 after the Washington State Tourism Office was disbanded.