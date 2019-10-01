Baker Boyer Bank has announced the promotions of three employees.
Michelle Thacker has been named director of retail and digital banking for the Walla Walla-based bank, while Lynsey Sherry has been appointed to banking operations manager and Olivia Loomis was named trust adviser.
“Seeing the growth of these individuals is a testament to our culture of nurturing talent within the bank and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita in a prepared statement.
Thacker has 25 years of banking experience, including in personal and business banking, banking operations, consumer and small-business lending, and digital banking. In her new role, she oversees retail banking, operations and expansion of the bank’s digital offerings, the announcement said.
Sherry is a more than seven-year Baker Boyer employee who has worked in the audit, compliance, and operations departments. She will now oversee the operations department, which includes numerous client options such as wire transfers, debit cards, ATMs and online/mobile banking.
Loomis has been part of the Baker Boyer asset management team for five years. She provides retirement planning and asset management to help guide clients on their financial journeys. She specializes in employee benefit accounts and provides support to business owners and participants on plan administration.