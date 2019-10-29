A new collaboration is on its way from Drew Bledsoe and Josh McDaniels, the team behind Doubleback and Bledsoe Family Winery.
Proprietor Bledsoe and Director of Winemaking McDaniels have announced their new project, Bledsoe-McDaniels. The collaboration will showcase Willamette Valley pinot noir and site-specific Walla Walla Valley syrah and highlight the differences and lesser-known similarities, according to an announcement Tuesday.
“It’s a project we have talked about for some time,” Bledsoe said in a prepared statement. “And now that the Doubleback and Bledsoe Family Winery labels are well established, and having found and worked on the perfect pieces of land for these varietals, we felt the time was right to make it a reality.”
The first release will be a 2018 Willamette Valley pinot noir from the Ribbon Ridge American Viticultural Area in 2020. Also coming next year will be a 2018 syrah from Bledsoe’s Lefore Vineyard in the Rocks District of Milton-Freewaser AVA. The wines will be made in the Doubleback facility, where Bledsoe Family Wines are also made.
Retired NFL quarterback Bledsoe and his wife, Maura, began Doubleback in 2007 in his native Walla Walla with a focus on ultra-premium estate wines. The Bledsoe Family label focuses on premium wines at more accessible price points for all occasions. Both labels are managed and crafted by McDaniels.
The new brand allows the two to share a label while also delving in yet another direction.
“The work of a winemaker is tireless, particularly one of Josh’s caliber, and nobody works harder at their craft than Josh,” Bledsoe said in the announcement. “That work also takes place largely behind the scenes, so to be able to celebrate Josh’s accomplishments by sharing a label with him is at once a tribute to his achievements and a privilege for me personally.”
McDaniels said it further allows a chance to “create something new and bold, and we have long loved these varietals and regions.
“But while there are some very notable and obvious differences between Willamette Valley Pinot, Walla Walla syrah and the Walla Walla cabs that are a hallmark of Doubleback. There is an elegance to all three that makes this a natural evolution for us as a winery.”